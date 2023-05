President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the front congratulated the marines on their professional holiday. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our defenders. The front line. Today I am here to congratulate our soldiers on their Day of Marines of the Navy of the AFU. Glory to each and every one who defends Ukraine!" he wrote.

Zelenskyy did not say where he was.

Later, the Office of the President reported that on his return from a visit abroad, Zelenskyy visited the advanced positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vuhledar-Maryinka defense zone in the Donetsk Region on the occasion of Marine Corps Day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, Ukraine celebrates the professional holiday of marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The holiday was started in 2014 and was celebrated on November 16 in 2014-2017.

The current date of the celebration, May 23, was established by the Presidential Decree in 2018.

It was on May 23, 1918 that Hetman Skoropadskyi issued a decree of Ukraine by the Maritime Department "On the beginning of the formation of a marine infantry brigade consisting of three regiments for service."

On May 21, Zelenskyy denied the loss by the AFU of Bakhmut.