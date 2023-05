Netherlands Can Be First To Provide Ukraine With F-16 - Defense Minister Advisor Sak

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov Yurii Sak admits that the Netherlands has the opportunity to be the first to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighters. It is reported by the European Pravda with reference to Politico.

According to Sak, "the Netherlands is in a position to become the first country to donate fighter jets."

Currently, the Netherlands has 24 F-16 fighters, which are "operationally suitable for deployment" and "will remain in use until mid-2024," the Dutch Ministry of Defense quoted the publication as saying. "After that, they will be available for another purpose, for example, for sale," he said.

The Netherlands also has another 18 F-16 fighters "no longer in operational use" and "may also be used for another purpose." 12 of these 18 aircraft were originally planned to be transferred to a private company, but the transfer was postponed, the speaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, citing internal assessment materials from the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is working to provide F-16 fighters for Ukraine.

Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to control F-16, but it is not able to provide Ukraine with the fighters.