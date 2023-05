Participants in the events in the Belgorod Region are Russian patriots who want to change the political regime in the Russian Federation.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated this on the air of Breakfast with 1+1 on May 23.

Maliar explained that the situation in the Belgorod Region is an expected internal Russian crisis that was brewing even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

"These are patriots of Russia, as far as we understand. People who actually rebelled against the Putin regime. Because what Putin is doing to the Russian Federation is that he is at war with us, it is discontent for all conscious Russians. And the fact that it is shameful for them to now get their passport, that they are ashamed to show in the world that they are Russian citizens, sooner or later should have led to exactly what is happening in the Belgorod region," said the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

"This is such an internal Russian crisis that was predictable. These are conscious patriots of Russia who want to change the political regime," she said.

Maliar stressed that such dissatisfaction with the Russians had been brewing for a long time, even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. After all, Russian President Vladimir Putin pays more attention to the militarization of the state than to its development.

According to the official, despite the support of the war, most Russians will subsequently feel guilt and shame for it.

"Everyone understands that this mode must be changed. This critical mass has just been collected right now. It's not something that came up suddenly. This discontent simply gradually accumulated," the deputy minister said.

Recall that the British intelligence believes that Russia will use the latest incidents at its border to promote its official version that it is a "victim of war."

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian side was not involved in the events in the Belgorod Region.