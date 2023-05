Invaders In Crimea Creating Food And Water Supplies In Case Of Peninsula Isolation - National Resistance Cent

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the invaders began to create supplies of food and water due to the likelihood of isolation of the peninsula.

It was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"In Crimea, the occupation authorities began the process of creating water and food reserves due to the likelihood of blocking the Crimea and the south of the Kherson Region," the statement said.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories of the south of Ukraine, invaders are preparing the evacuation of collaborators in case of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In particular, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, a plan has already been developed to evacuate workers of the occupation administration, as well as members of their families, to the temporarily captured Crimea.

The same situation is in the Kherson Region. It is reported that most collaborators from settlements on the Arabat Spit have already left the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders are carrying out work to equip shelters in case of "threats."

In addition, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, panic rumors spread after a fire that occurred at the oil depot on April 29. At the same time, the Russian military began to write reports on vacation.