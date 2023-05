Aerial Bomb Broke Off Again From Russian Aircraft. It Fell On Residential Buildings In Donetsk Region

The Russian military has again had an incident with the dropping of an aerial bomb on civilian objects. This time, the projectile fell on the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region.

This was reported by Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denys Kazanskyi.

According to him, none of the civilians were injured.

"Another Russian aerial bomb broke off from the aircraft and fell on residential buildings. This time in Yenakiyevo. The case is similar to the one in Belgorod recently. And again, miraculously, no one was killed," he wrote, publishing footage from the scene.

In the video and photo, you can see a huge eruption that occurred at the place where the aerial bomb fell, and damaged residential buildings around it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 20, an explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, after which a 20-meter radius crater was formed at the intersection of one of the central streets.

On April 21, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the cause of the explosion in Belgorod was "the unauthorized dropping of ammunition" from the Russian Su-34 aircraft.

Later, a video of an aerial bomb falling in Belgorod, or, as the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated, "accidental dropping of ammunition" appeared on the Telegram channels of the aggressor state of Russia.