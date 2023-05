Due to shelling by the Russian occupiers, two mines in the Donetsk Region were de-energized.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, in the Donetsk Region, 10 settlements were de-energized due to shelling by the occupiers, and in the Dnipropetrovsk Region - 24 settlements.

"In the Zaporizhzhia Region, 246,600 consumers were left without power due to shelling and damage to equipment at substations. At this time, most consumers have been restored... In the Kherson Region, 24,500 consumers have been de-energized due to shelling," the report says.

At the same time, it is noted that the power system works stably, restrictions for household consumers do not apply.

Export of electricity for the current day to Moldova is 100 MW, to Poland - 100 MW.

Imports are not planned for May 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones and missiles on the night of May 22.