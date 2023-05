Former Member of Parliament, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho believes that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and the latter's Russian business partners Babakov, Giner and Voevodin are the initiators of the case of his alleged involvement in the corruption of judges of the Supreme Court.

He said this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are the Russian owners from whom we purchased this package of shares (of Poltava GOK, - ed.) in 2002. These are Babakov, Giner, Voevodin. Kolomoiskyi is 100% related to this, because he is their partner in Dniprospetsstal and in other assets in Ukraine. They were partners in the Nikopol ferroalloy plant, together with Pinchuk. This is known to the entire market. The press writes about it, it is mentioned in the materials of the PrivatBank case, which is being considered in London," he said.

Zhevaho added that the directors of the British companies that tried to take this package for 40% of the shares (of Poltava GOK) are the directors of many Cypriot companies of Kolomoiskyi, Babakov, Voevodin, and Giner.

"Such coincidences just don't happen," Zhevaho emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.

In particular, it is about the decision of the Great Chamber of the Supreme Court, which confirmed the legality of the sale in November 2002 of 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region) to companies related to Ferrexpo AG (Switzerland).