Judges of the Supreme Court began to resign after the detention of the former head of the court, Vsevolod Kniazev, on suspicion of corruption.

This is evidenced by the materials of the High Council of Justice, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the next meeting of the High Council of Justice on May 23, a number of issues regarding the resignation of Supreme Court judges were brought up for consideration.

In particular, in connection with the resignation, the High Council of Justice will consider the issue of dismissal of Supreme Court judges Vyacheslav Marynych, Tetiana Matiek, and Serhii Storozhenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the full list of judges of the Supreme Court, who considered the lawsuit of businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho's company regarding Poltava GOK and made a decision in his favor is known. The presiding judge in this case was judge V. Yu. Urkevych, judge-rapporteur Yu. L. Vlasov, judges: V. V. Britanchuk, L. M. Loboyko, I. V. Hryuoryeva, S. Yu. Martiev, M. I. Hrytsiv, O. B. Prokopenko, D. A. Hudyma, O. M. Sytnik, Zh. M. Yelenina, I. V. Tkach, I. V. Zhelieznyi, O. S. Tkachuk, L. Y. Katerynchuk, T. A. Chumachenko, V. S. Kniazev, S. P. Shtelyk.

Kniazev is suspected of having received nearly USD 3 million in bribes from people from the circle of businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is wanted internationally, for a decision in his favor.

The NACB and SACPO conducted searches of another 18 judges of the Supreme Court, who considered the case of the Poltava GOK.