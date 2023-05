Over 3,700 injured and wounded Ukrainians have been sent to European clinics for specialized treatment.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Health, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that 42 civilians and military personnel were evacuated last week.

"Patients were sent to clinics in Germany, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden. The group includes military personnel with mine and explosive wounds and burn injuries and civilians with oncological diseases. All of them will be provided with specialized treatment and further rehabilitation," says the message.

Evacuation takes place through the emergency response system of the European Union when in one of the EU countries, a specialized clinic is urgently sought for the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainians.

"First, patients are transported from a hospital in the front-line territory through the Lviv medical hub to an airfield in Poland. Then, air hospitals or special air transport deliver Ukrainians to European countries for specialized treatment," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia has damaged or destroyed more than 1,400 medical facilities in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.