Since February 24, 2022, a total of 177 medical facilities have been destroyed and 1,256 damaged by Russia.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Health, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Every week, we see how the statistics of medical infrastructure losses are increasing; we see how the Russians are purposefully destroying our medical facilities. However, despite this, we continue to rebuild and restore the medical infrastructure of Ukraine. Firstly, we are rebuilding those facilities that received minor damage and those where citizens need medical assistance. If it is a small settlement, then the issue is resolved thanks to the work of mobile emergency medical aid teams and the establishment of modular health centers in modular hospitals or hospitals," said First Deputy Minister of Health Serhii Dubrov.

According to him, the medical infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv Regions has suffered the most significant losses so far.

At the same time, over 14 months of the war, 237 medical facilities were completely restored, and more than 280 were partially restored.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the end of February, the occupiers caused damage to the environment amounting to UAH 1.9 trillion.