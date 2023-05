Where Fiercest Fights Are Now Taking Place. General Staff Spoke About Situation At Front

In the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, 53 combat clashes took place last day. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, carried out 48 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Civilians were injured, private residences and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to use terror tactics.

The aviation of the Defense Forces delivered 10 strikes per day on areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. Besides, 4 strike and 7 reconnaissance UAVs of various types were destroyed.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 4 artillery units in firing positions, 1 means of air defense and another 1 important target of the enemy.

Recall that the Russian Federation is throwing new forces at the capture of Bakhmut to declare at least some success.