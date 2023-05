Russians Throwing New Forces To Capture Bakhmut To Declare At Least Some Success - UK Defence Intelligence

The terrorist country Russia continues to draw additional forces to the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, which is almost completely under its control, in order to finally capture it and declare "some success" in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in a Saturday Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine by the Ministry of Defence of the UK.

According to British intelligence, over the past four days, Russia has probably transferred up to several battalions to strengthen the Bakhmut direction.

This happened after Ukrainian troops gained tactical advantages on the flanks of the city, as well as after "publicly aired doubts" about the readiness of Wagner private military company to continue fighting in this sector.

“With Russia likely maintaining relatively few uncommitted combat units in Ukraine, the redeployment represents a notable commitment by the Russian command,” the British Ministry of Defence said in its intelligence update.

They add that the Russian leadership probably continues to consider the capture of Bakhmut as a key military goal in the near term, which “would allow them to claim some degree of success in the conflict.”

The British Ministry of Defence also suggested that in the 15th month of a full-scale war, Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line.