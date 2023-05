Ukraine Will Receive F-16 Fighters, But Only As Part Of Long-Term Efforts To Strengthen Country's Security -

The United States and its allies decided to provide Ukraine with multifunctional F-16 fighters. The planes are scheduled to be handed over as part of a long-term effort to bolster the country's security.

A senior White House official spoke about this to the American television channel NBC News on the condition of anonymity.

“In the coming months, the U.S. and its allies will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them… Discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," the senior administration official said.

According to him, it is not yet known exactly when Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters. It is also unclear which countries will take part in the transfer of the aircraft.

A White House spokesman stressed that F-16 fighters will definitely not be used in the upcoming counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that earlier, on May 19, the American television channel CNN reported, citing its own sources, that the United States decided to allow its allies to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Later it became known that the White House administration supported the training of Ukrainian pilots. We are talking about fourth generation aircraft, not exclusively about F-16.