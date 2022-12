Rada Ratifies Agreement With Turkiye, Which Will Allow To Build In Ukraine Plant For Bayraktar UAV Production

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified an agreement with Turkiye on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, which will allow the construction of a factory for the production and maintenance of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.

A total of 332 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 0161 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, the planned total investment in the construction of a drone plant, a research center in the field of aerospace technologies and a training and test service center for the maintenance, repair and modernization of drones will amount to USD 95.5 million over 10 years, starting in 2022.

At the same time, the amount of investment does not include the value of the land acquired in 2021 for the construction of the plant.

The construction of a training and test service center is planned for 2022 with an investment of USD 6.5 million.

The launch of production and the first production are scheduled for 2025.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the company Baykar Makina (Turkiye), which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, registered its company in Ukraine and acquired a land plot for the construction of a plant for the production of Bayraktar UAVs.