Ukraine has not considered and never discussed the ideas of "frozen conflicts" with the aggressor state of Russia, which is periodically reported by Russian propaganda with the help of the media. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter.

Podoliak stressed that Ukraine does not consider any scenario regarding the possibility of freezing in opposition to Russian aggression. According to him, periodic reports of allegedly discussing such a continuation of the war are spread by Russian diplomacy.

"Any ideas of "frozen conflicts" periodically distributed in the media are fiction, pseudo-analytical product and the direction of lobbying efforts of Russian diplomacy. There are no such scenarios in the real agenda, they are not discussed in any offices. All players perfectly understand the limitations of resource and time in Russia and Putin's elite. The path is unchanged. We will keep pushing," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, Politico, citing knowledgeable experts from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, reported that the war of the aggressor state of Russia against Ukraine could turn into a frozen conflict for decades.

On May 12, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine wants to completely end the war by winter.

At the same time, on May 9, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot be considered as one battle that will solve everything.