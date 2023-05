Ukraine intends to liberate all its territories from the terrorist troops of the aggressor state of Russia. The time span for de-occupation depends on many components, but we want to end the war by winter. It was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with Report on Friday, May 12.

Danilov stressed that it will take time to completely expel the Russian occupiers, so the number of military operations of Ukrainian forces cannot be predicted at the moment. According to him, the struggle will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukraine.

“We have a common plan - to liberate all our territories from the terrorists who attacked us. The only thing left is time. Whether it will be one or more operations depends on many circumstances. We will not be limited by time. We will fight as long as it takes,” Danilov emphasized.

The Ukrainian army is ready for battle and strikes the enemy, where it least expects it, so military action will begin at the right time, taking into account all the factors, the NSDC Secretary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, Russian propagandists began to report on the alleged beginning of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 9, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot be considered as one battle that will solve everything.

On May 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that expectations from the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could be overestimated in the world.