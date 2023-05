There are 6 ships of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 3 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total salvo is 16 missiles.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there are 2 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, among them 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier. The total salvo is 8 missiles.

There are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of them is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier. The total salvo is 4 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence has told how many missiles the aggressor state can produce. In particular, Russia is able to produce about 25 Kalibrs per month.

We will remind you that on the night of May 19, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north and south-east directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea. The launches of 22 Shaheds and 6 Kalibrs were recorded.

In addition, on the night of May 18, the enemy fired 22 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 6 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea, and 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles at Ukraine.