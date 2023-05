Interpipe Ships Pipes For Construction Of New Airport Terminal In Spain

Pipe and wheel holding Interpipe shipped seamless liners for the construction of a new airport terminal on the island of Tenerife (Spain).

This is stated in the message of the holding, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company delivered the products through the Romanian port of Constanta, they will be used for the ventilation and air conditioning system.

"Another interesting project is products for a polymetallic mine at the Neves-Corvo deposit, one of the main metal mining centers in Western Europe. There is a large mine expansion project underway, where Interpipe products will be used to expand the waste tank and create an artificial lake. The new pipeline will remove waste under a pressure of 120 bar," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2022, compared to January-September 2021, Interpipe reduced its EBITDA by 18.5% to USD 123 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine, controlling the Nyzhniodniprovskyi Pipe Rolling Plant, the Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant, and the Niko Tube Nikopol Seamless Pipe Plant (all in the Dnipropetrovsk Region).

In October 2012, Interpipe put into operation the steelmaking complex Interpipe Steel.