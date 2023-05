About 400,000 Russians are currently taking part in hostilities against Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian group, which is involved in hostilities against Ukraine ― about 370,000 of the military component, about 20,000 national guard troops and about 7,000, as of now, of a combination of various paramilitary groups, such as various kinds of PMCs, volunteers, and so on," said Chief of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

He added that there are very few foreigners fighting on the side of the Russians.

According to him, the Russians have already engaged all forces in the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 25,600 Russian occupiers are fighting against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction. At the same time, the enemy's losses in the area of ​ ​ the city of Bakhmut amount to about 100 eliminated invaders every day.

In April, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the aggressor state Russia did not abandon its plans to completely capture and destroy Ukraine, for which it uses about 369,000 of personnel and about 5,900 units of heavy weapons against Ukrainian troops.