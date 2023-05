The terrorist state of Russia has taken all ammunition from Belarus.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians took out ammunition from Belarus, this is true ― took out almost everything that could be," said the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, the Russians now use Belarusian landfills only to prepare their mobilized ones.

Budanov also said that aggressor president Putin missed an opportunity to involve Belarus in a war with Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Yevhen Shevchenko, who previously became famous as a supporter of Alexander Lukashenko, helped the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in building communication with the Belarusian dictator.

Currently, about 2,500 soldiers of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, which is much less than a few months ago. The enemy will not be able to break through the Ukrainian defense in the north.

The emergency alert system is massively purchased and installed in the cities and towns of Belarus bordering Ukraine.