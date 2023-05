Currently, about 2,500 soldiers of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, which is much less than a few months ago. The enemy will not be able to break through the Ukrainian defense in the north.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this.

“The number of Russian troops is significantly lower than it was a few months ago. Recall that the number of Russian military could reach 10,000-11,000 people," said Demchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the cities and towns of the Republic of Belarus bordering Ukraine, they massively purchase and install an emergency alert system.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian border guards turn on an air raid signal at the border with Belarus so that colleagues understand that "if the alarm is sounded several times day and night, it is terrible."

Meanwhile, the State Duma of the Russian Federation confirmed media reports about the possible illness of Aleksandr Lukashenko, but did not specify the diagnosis. Recall that Lukashenko appeared in public on May 9 - in the morning he was at a parade in Moscow and hastily returned to Minsk.