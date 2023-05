Occupiers shell Kherson and the region 57 times per day, and 2 people injured

During the past day, May 18, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson region 57 times, firing 287 shells from heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson twice (11 shells).

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted two healthcare institutions and one cultural institution in the city of Kherson in the residential quarters of the settlements of the region.

Due to the Russian aggression, two people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 17, peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region were attacked 90 times, firing 529 shells from heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson three times.

On May 15, the Russian invaders shelled the Kherson Region 80 times. The invaders attacked Kherson itself 14 times, firing 60 shells.

On the morning of May 15, the Russian occupation army struck an educational institution in the city of Kherson with drones. Civilians were not injured.