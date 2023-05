During the past day, May 17, the terrorist states of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 90 times, firing 529 shells using heavy artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson three times (eight shells).

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

Thus, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the building of the school and the store of the Kherson City Community, the power line of the Bilozerka Settlement Community, and the hospital of the Beryslav District.

As a result of Russian aggression, three people (one of them a child) died, and eight more (one of them a child) were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 16, the occupiers attacked peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region 79 times, firing 406 shells from heavy artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson six times.

It was also reported that on May 15, the Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region 80 times. The invaders attacked Kherson itself 14 times, firing 60 shells.

It was previously reported that on the morning of May 15, the Russian occupation army struck an educational institution in the city of Kherson with drones. Civilians were not injured.