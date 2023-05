The defense forces of Ukraine control the southwestern part of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, despite numerous attacks by the troops of the aggressor state of Russia, which has brought numerous reserves for this direction. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram on Thursday, May 18.

The Russian occupiers recovered most of their reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group and attacked the city all day, Maliar said. According to her, the battles for Bakhmut continue, the Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks, and in some areas advanced 500 m and even 1 km.

"The enemy brought most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group. Today, the enemy attacked Bakhmut all day. All attacks by our defenders are repulsed. As of now, we control the southwestern part of Bakhmut. On the outskirts north of Bakhmut, the enemy also attacked. The attacks were repulsed," Maliar emphasized.

The military defending Bakhmut and the suburbs performs military tasks, gaining time for certain planned actions, Maliar wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out offensive actions on the western outskirts of Bakhmut and created a bridgehead for a further counterattack.

Also, on May 18, a spokesman for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said that the Ukrainian military managed to advance up to 1,700 meters on the flanks on the Bakhmut direction.

Recall that the Institute for the Study of War believes that Russian troops are losing their initiative in the Bakhmut area.