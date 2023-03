FlixBus Will Launch 3 New Lines From Kyiv To Poland

FlixBus transport company in late March - early April will launch three new bus lines: Kyiv - Warsaw, Kyiv - Poznan and Kyiv - Gdynia.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the cities of Torun, Bydgoszcz, Gdansk and Gdynia first appeared on the Ukrainian FlixBus network, previously it was possible to reach them only by connecting flight.

Buses on the route Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lutsk - Lublin - Warsaw will depart three times a week, the first flight will take place on March 31.

Buses on the route Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lutsk - Lublin - Warsaw - Lodz - Poznan will depart 4 times a week, the first flight will take place on March 31.

Buses on the route Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lutsk - Lublin - Warsaw - Torun - Bydgoszcz - Gdansk - Gdynia will also depart 4 times a week, the first flight will take place on April 2.

It is noted that today the company has 20 international lines from Ukraine, 12 of which were opened after the start of a full-scale war.

In particular, FlixBus buses from Ukraine travel to 6 European countries: Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, FlixBus launched a new bus line Kyiv - Warsaw, buses during flights will reach the Warsaw Modlin Airport.