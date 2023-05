Over the past day, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 510 Russian occupiers and dozens of enemy equipment. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 201,000 soldiers.

The total enemy combat losses as of May 18 were approximately:

personnel - about 201,100 (+ 510) persons eliminated,

tanks - 3,773 (+ 2) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,373 (+ 8) units,

artillery systems - 3,198 (+ 32) units,

MLRS - 563 (+ 1) units,

air defense systems - 318 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,759 (+ 11),

cruise missiles - 990 (+ 8),

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,073 (+ 6) units,

special equipment - 418 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continue to lay the bodies of their dead in the Bakhmut direction. Special operations forces showed footage of the destruction of an assault group of invaders.

Meanwhile, as of the morning of May 17, according to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, more than 200,000 soldiers had already been killed in the war with Ukraine.