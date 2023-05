RF already loses over 200,000 soldiers in war with Ukraine – General Staff

On May 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 610 Russian soldiers per day; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion makes 200,590 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed nine tanks and 16 UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to May 17, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 200,590 (+610),

tanks ‒ 3,771 (+9) units,

armored fighting vehicles – 7,365 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 3,166 (+16) units,

MLRS - 562 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 318 (+2) units,

planes - 308 (+0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 2,748 (+16),

cruise missiles - 982 (+9),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 6,067 (+19) units,

special equipment - 417 (+7)

