The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has commented on the explosion on the railway in the Simferopol District of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He gave a comment in the telethon.

"Other things are transported along those tracks, but, in particular, weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and all other means used for the invasion war against Ukraine. To kill civilian Ukrainians and Ukrainian defenders. It is only natural that these tracks could not stand, got tired and now do not function for a while," he said.

Yusov noted that the infrastructure of the now temporarily occupied Crimea will work normally and safely when the peninsula returns to Ukraine, and in the meantime "there will be no peace."

In addition, according to Yusov, in the temporarily captured Crimea, the Russian occupiers are "hampered" by the local population, who, after a full-scale invasion, had hope for a solution - that Ukraine would return Crimea, and Russia would lose.

There is also an increase in filtration measures for invaders. Yusov stressed that this means that the enemy does not trust the local population and "understands that they are the occupiers there."

He added that Gauleiters, the leadership and command of the occupiers of the peninsula are selling their real estate and removing families from the Crimea, and understand that "the denouement is coming soon."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an explosion on the railway occurred in the occupied Crimea, as a result of which grain cars derailed.

Meanwhile, in Russia, three Crimean Tatars were given 12 to 17 years in prison. They are accused of terrorism.