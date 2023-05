As a result of the missile attack of the aggressor country in the Odesa region, one person was killed and two were wounded. Despite the fact that most of the missiles were shot down over the sea, there is a hit in an industrial facility.

The chairman of the public council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this.

"Missile attack at night: most enemy missiles shot down over the sea by Air Defense Forces. Unfortunately, there is a hit at an industrial facility: 1 person was killed, two were injured," the report said.

Bratchuk did not specify which object is in question. Nevertheless, photos of the consequences of the hit have been published.

The strike on Odesa was confirmed by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk.

"In our area of ​ ​ responsibility in the evening, a powerful missile attack on Odesa was recorded. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. We are still summing up the results. But unfortunately there are hits," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 18, the Russian Federation struck with cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities. Air defense worked in Kyiv and Vinnytsia. In Kyiv, all missiles and drones were shot down. Nevertheless, the fallen debris caused a fire in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

The United States believes that Russia began to shell the territory of Ukraine more often with missiles in order to force the Armed Forces to postpone the expected counteroffensive.