The aggressor country of the Russian Federation began to shell the territory of Ukraine more often with missiles in order to force the Armed Forces of Ukraine to postpone the expected counteroffensive.

It was reported by CNN with reference to an unnamed American official.

According to him, Russia is spending more ammunition than usual in an attempt to destroy and confuse the Ukrainian air defense system.

The official noted that Russia carries out massive strikes from several directions at once, targeting control centers in Kyiv and other important places.

He added that in this way the Russian Federation wants to force Ukraine to postpone its counteroffensive. But Ukraine withstood these attacks, intercepting a large percentage of missiles and drones thanks to a multi-level air defense system from Western countries.

The US official noted that such massive attacks could even benefit Ukraine, as Russia increasingly spends its limited supply of precision weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 15-16, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive missile attack at Kyiv. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the message of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense equipment was able to shoot down all missiles and drones launched by the invaders.

As a result of a missile attack at Kyiv, three local residents were injured.