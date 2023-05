Not A Single New Vessel Passed Inspection Within "Grain Corridor" Last Week Due To Russian Sabotage - UCAB

During the 41st week of operation of the "grain corridor" (from May 8 to 14), due to sabotage by the aggressor state of Russia, not a single new vessel passed inspection at the entrance and not a single vessel was registered for inspection at the entrance.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In addition, 60 ships are awaiting inspection. Accordingly, at the moment, only ships that have called earlier are being loaded in the seaports, and in the coming days they will run out. The Russians have practically stopped the possibility of further export of Ukrainian agricultural products by sea," the message says.

During the 41st week of operation of the "grain corridor", 550,300 tons of agricultural products were exported through the sea ports of the Odesa Region, which is 36% more shipments through this channel than a week ago.

"The number of ships that were loaded this week was 13 units, which is 2 ships more than the previous week. These ships are loaded, but they have not yet passed the necessary inspection to continue moving further to customers and are waiting for it. Such volumes, unfortunately, remain among the lowest indicators of this year," the report says.

Last week, corn (50% of exports during this period), wheat (28%), and barley (13%) were mostly exported through the "grain corridor".

Ukrainian products went to the countries of Asia (China, Bangladesh and Turkey), Africa (Egypt, Sudan) and Europe (Spain).

In total, 30.2 million tons of agricultural products were exported since the beginning of the "grain corridor" (from August 1, 2022 to May 14, 2023).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has blocked the registration and inspections of the fleet within the framework of the "grain initiative".

On March 18, the Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain agreement" was extended for 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.