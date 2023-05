The Russian occupation army launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time the invaders targeted a supermarket in Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim and the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych.

At 11:08 p.m., an air alert was announced in the region. Around 11:35 p.m. Sienkevych reported the explosions in Mykolaiv.

"We have fires after explosions... All services will work - we will give official information after the all-clear," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor of Mykolaiv called on the residents of the city not to distribute photo and video materials from the place where the rocket hit.

The head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim reported that a woman received a shrapnel wound as a result of one of the hits. Doctors hospitalized her.

Kim also published a photo of the site where the Russian missile or its debris hit. The photo shows that this is a supermarket.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 15-16, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv.

The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense systems were able to shoot down all the missiles and drones launched by the occupiers.

We will remind, as a result of a rocket attack on Kyiv, three local residents were injured.