SSU detains student, young mother, blogger, and 3 other women who showed work of air defense during Kinzhal a

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has established the identities of six residents of the capital who illegally disseminated information about the work of air defense forces during the massive attack of the Russian Federation with Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles on Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the SSU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Overnight into May 16, the so-called "bloggers" took unauthorized photographs and videotaped the work of Ukrainian air defense against Russian missiles and posted the materials on social networks.

The group of those people included a university student from the Sumy Region, young women who worked in the capital, a blogger from the Luhansk Region, and a young mother who decided to take prohibited footage and send it to Telegram.

They recorded the results of the defeat of Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, thereby they could reveal the location and specifics of the work of the air defense.

In a matter of minutes, these videos were "picked up" by numerous Telegram channels and Russian propaganda outlets.

Among them are Internet resources controlled by the special services of the aggressor country.

In addition, cyber specialists of the SSU blocked the operation of online cameras that automatically recorded the operation of the Ukrainian air defense.

According to the investigation, the discovered video cameras are controlled by several commercial structures in the capital.

At the same time, access to the captured files was open to a wide range of "users," who posted the video of the night attack on Kyiv publicly available on YouTube.

The information obtained in this way could be used by the occupiers to adjust repeated airstrikes on the capital of Ukraine.

During urgent investigative actions at the places of actual residence of the accused, mobile phones and computer equipment, which they used to distribute prohibited content, were seized.

According to the specified facts, SSU investigators have registered criminal proceedings under Section 2 of Article 114-2 of the Penal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the sending, and transfer of weapons, armaments, and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainians who published footage of air defense operations will be held responsible, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said.

Air defense of Ukraine shot down six Kinzhal, nine Kalibr, and up to 10 ground-based ballistic missiles at night.