In January-March 2023, compared to January-March 2022, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 64% to 25,400 tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first quarter of 2023, Ukraine exported 25,400 tons of dairy products, which is by 64% more than in the same period last year. The value indicator was USD 56.1 million - by 49% more than last year. Last month, exports reached 8,940 tons, which is equivalent to USD 20.3 million. The growth compared to February was 0.8% and 1.8%, compared to January - 16.7% and 25.1%, respectively," the message says.

It is noted that in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, cheese exports doubled to 2,100 tons (for USD 10.2 million).

"Active demand for Ukrainian products was observed on the market of Kazakhstan and Moldova. Also during this period, the supply of milk whey increased 2 times and reached the mark of 3,500 tons. In March, 1,250 tons were exported, which is by 12.2% more than in February. The share of exports is: China (41.9%), Jordan (13.8%), Poland (12.7%)," the report said.

Also, according to the report, ice cream was exported the most in March - 809.7 tons, which is by 55% more than in February.

At the same time, most ice cream was exported to Germany (22%), Moldova (20.6%) and Poland (8.5%) in March.

"At the same time, the import of dairy products significantly decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022. In the first three months, 13,100 tons of dairy products were imported, which is by 33% less than last year. In monetary terms, the decrease is 13% and amounts to USD 56.5 million. 54% of imports are cheeses, which is 7,080 tons, deliveries decreased by 15% in the first quarter of 2023. The largest suppliers of cheese in the last month were the countries of the European Union," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-February, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 55% to 16,400 tons.