On May 16, a total of 55 combat clashes took place on four axes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU posted on Facebook.

According to detailed information, on the previous day, the enemy launched 31 missile strikes, in particular, two S-300 missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, and two Kalibr missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Mykolayiv.

In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out 57 airstrikes and 96 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. For missile strikes, the enemy used six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles (two missiles exploded in the air), and ten ground-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M); 25 of them were destroyed by our defenders.

The civil infrastructure was destroyed. In particular, as a result of Russian shelling in the settlements of Dvorichna, Vovchansk, and Tyshchenkivka in the Kharkiv Region, civilians were killed and wounded, private residential houses, a hospital, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to concentrate its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes - 55 combat clashes occurred last day. Bakhmut and Mariyinka will continue to be at the epicenter of hostilities.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes. The transfer of units in the Russian territorial troops, which were trained at training grounds in Belarus, to the areas of hostilities continues.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist, Hremiyach, and Muraviyi in the Chernihiv Region; Romashkove, Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Kindrativka, Sadky, Zapsillia, Myropillia, and Velyka Rybytsia in the Sumy Region, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiyantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Budarky, Nesterne, Kruhle, Zemlianky, Starytsia, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Masiutivka in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Budarka, Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Tabayivka settlements in the Kharkiv Region. Dvorichanske, Kamiyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

During the day, the enemy carried out offensive actions on the Lyman axis in Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Siversk, and Chervone in the Donetsk Region. Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamiyanske, Torske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of Ivankivske. It carried out airstrikes in Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivankivske, and Toretsk districts. Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Sieverne, and Toretsk in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of populated areas. It carried out airstrikes on Avdiyivka, and Vodiane shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, units in the Defense Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in Mariyinka. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the axis of Shakhtarsk during the day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka. Shelled with artillery, in particular, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviyivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrayinka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk Region, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Beryslav, Kizomys, and Mala Tokmachka in the Kherson Region. Meanwhile, it shelled the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohoriya, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Tokarivka, Molodizhne, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force carried out 14 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment are concentrated and four strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders destroyed ten attacks and six reconnaissance UAVs during the past day.

During the day, units of rocket troops and artillery hit six areas of concentration of manpower, three stations of radio-electronic warfare, four warehouses of enemy ammunition, and one point of fuel and lubricating materials in the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 16, Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the message in the Air Force Command in the AFU, the air defense systems were able to shoot down all the missiles and drones launched by the occupiers.

Three residents were injured in the missile attack on Kyiv.