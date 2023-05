Ukraine Has Already Started Using Storm Shadow Missiles - CNN

Ukraine has already begun using Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK. It was reported to CNN by two U.S. officials and one Western official.

It is noted that Ukrainian troops began to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to target Russian targets.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

No other details were given.

The Storm Shadow is a stealth-capable long-range cruise missile co-developed by the United Kingdom and France, usually launched from the air. The range is more than 250 km, or 155 miles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 11, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that Ukraine will receive a number of Storm Shadow missiles.

After the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, the Kremlin began to demand an "adequate response" from the Russian military.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov reacted to the intimidation of the Kremlin. He stressed that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used everything he could, and for the aggressor state the worst is just beginning.

