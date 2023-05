Russians Did Not Destroy Patriot Air Defense Systems During Night Attack On Kyiv, But Could Damage - CNN

As a result of the Russian rocket attack on Kyiv on the night of May 16, the Patriot air defense system was not destroyed, but probably damaged. It was reported to CNN by a US official.

The United States is currently assessing the extent of the damage, the source said. Depending on the assessment, the system will either have to be returned for restoration, or Ukrainian specialists will be able to repair on the spot.

Recall that the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged "high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system” in Kyiv, which, according to them, destroyed the Patriot air defense system.

Ukrainian officials said they successfully intercepted all six hypersonic missiles fired by the Russians, but declined to comment on information about the defeat of the Patriot complex.

“We cannot comment on this. We'll stay out of commenting on Russian sources,” Ukrainian air force spokesperson Serhii Ihnat said, as quoted by CNN.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States confirmed the first shooting down of the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which was previously received from the United States, during a missile attack on May 4.