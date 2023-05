Air Force Said It Would Not Comment On Russian Sources

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the Air Force of the AFU will not comment on information from the Russian side about the alleged damage to the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system during the night attack on Kyiv.

"We will leave it without comment. We will not comment on Russian sources," Ihnat said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that allegedly "a high-precision strike by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile complex hit the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, manufactured by the USA, in the city of Kyiv."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, commented on the night attack of Russian missiles and drones on Kyiv.

On the night of May 15-16, the aggressor country of Russia carried out another missile and air attack on Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the anti-aircraft defenses shot down all the missiles and all the drones launched by the occupiers.

The vast majority of aerial targets that the Russians attacked Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, May 16, were destroyed.