Businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho denies paying a bribe to the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev.

This was reported by the businessman's press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The press service of Kostiantyn Zhevaho claims that he has nothing to do with the situation with the alleged receipt of a bribe by the head or judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine. The information of some mass media that an illegal benefit could have been received from people who acted in the interests of the entrepreneur is completely false. Zhevaho never gave and could not give such instructions to anyone," the message reads.

At the same time, Zhevaho does not see the connection of this case with the decision of the Great Chamber of the Supreme Court of April 19, 2023 in the case of recognition of the legality of the acquisition by Ferrexpo in 2002 of a stake in the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant.

"This is clearly a baseless connection and a clear forgery. The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court made its April decision not in my personal interests, but in the interests of a large, public company with respectable shareholders, which trades on the main site of the London Stock Exchange. The Supreme Court announced a legally verified decision. The attempt of dubious offshore companies connected to the figures on the U.S. and European sanctions lists, including citizens of Russia, to raid a large industrial asset was stopped. We, along with other shareholders, were convinced that it is in the highest court of Ukraine that it is still possible to achieve the protection of our legal rights", Zhevaho noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to businessman and former Member of Parliament Zhevaho, who is internationally wanted, for the decision in his favor.

In April, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the sale in November 2002 of 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region) to companies related to Ferrexpo AG (Switzerland).

The majority shareholder of the Ferrexpo group is businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.