In April 2023, the lowest increase in consumer prices was recorded since the beginning of the war.

This is reported by the National Scientific Center Institute of Agrarian Economics with reference to the information of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In April 2023, the growth of prices on the consumer market amounted to 0.2% compared to the previous month. This is the lowest indicator since February 2022, when the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine began. Food prices increased by 0.3%, which is also the lowest indicator during the war period. The growth of consumer prices is also the lowest in annual terms: compared to April 2022, they increased by 17.9%," said the director of the institute Yurii Lupenko.

According to him, the slowdown in the rate of growth of prices in the consumer market continued from November 2022 to March 2023, when they increased by 1.5% compared to the previous month.

"However, in April, these rates fell almost to a minimum - to 0.2%. In April, compared to March 2023, the prices of food products increased by an average of 0.3%. At the same time, the prices of meat and meat products increased the most (+3.3%), as well as for fish and fish products (+0.5%). At the same time, the prices of eggs (-8.7%), sunflowerseed oil (-1.6%), fruits (-1.4%), milk (-0.8%) and sugar (-0.3%) decreased. Prices for bread and bread products and butter remained at the level of March," Lupenko said.

He noted that the prices of vegetables, which in March of this year increased by 17.3% compared to February and became the main driver of the increase in food prices, in April increased by only 0.3%.

"According to the results of research by scientists of the Institute of Agrarian Economics, last year the drop in prices for vegetables began in July, and was repeated in August-September and November. Therefore, the slowdown in growth and downward trends in food prices are becoming more and more real, and with the arrival of new harvest products will even be more tangible," Lupenko summarized.

