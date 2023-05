In April 2023, the Consumer Confidence Index of Ukrainians decreased by 6.6 points and amounted to 84.6 points.

This is evidenced by the data of the Info Sapiens study, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Expected Changes in Personal Financial Standing, Expected Economic Conditions in the Country Over the Next Year and Expected Economic Conditions in the Country Over the Next 5 Years have decreased.

In April 2023, the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) amounted to 84.6 points, which is 6.6 points lower than in March.

The Index of the Current Situation (ICS) increased to 52.2, which is 0.8 points higher than the level of this indicator in March.

The components of this index underwent the following changes:

- Index of Current Personal Financial Standing (х1) was 42.5, which is 1.2 points lower than the indicator in March;

- Index of Propensity to Consume (х5) increased by 2.8 points and settled at 62 points.

Index of Economic Expectations (ІЕE) decreased by 11.5 points in April and made 106.2 points. The dynamics of the components of this index looks like this:

– Index of Expected Changes in Personal Financial Standing (х2) is 99.4 points, which is 11 points lower than the level of this indicator in March;

– Index of Expectations of the Country’s Economic Development Over the Next Year (х3) decreased by 8.4 points and is 89.3 points;

– Index of Expectations of the Country’s Economic Development over the Next 5 Years (х4) decreased by14.9 points compared to last month and is 129.9 points.

In April, the indicator of Index of Expectations of Changes in Unemployment decreased by 4 points and is 122.7 points. Index of Inflationary Expectations decreased by 5.3 points and is 172 points.

The expectations of Ukrainians regarding the hryvnia exchange rate over the next 3 months have improved: Index of Devaluation Expectations has increased by 2.5 points and is 128.2 points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the survey of consumer confidence index in Ukraine has been carried out by GFK UKRAINE since June 2000, and since 2019 it has been carried out by INFO SAPIENS LLC.

The consumer confidence index in Ukraine is determined on the basis of a sample survey of the country's households.

During the research, 1,000 people aged 16 and over are interviewed.