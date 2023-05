The grouping of Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas has decreased. This is stated in the message of the Operational Command South on May 16.

"The enemy's naval grouping in the Black and Azov seas was reduced to nine units during the night, while at the same time increasing the number of missile carriers," the Ukrainian military said.

At the same time, as noted in the Operational Command South, the level of the missile threat remains "quite high".

"Do not ignore air warning signals, focus on reliable sources of information," the military warns.

On the night of May 15-16, the aggressor country Russia carried out another missile and air attack on Ukraine.

The occupiers used cruise, aviation and ballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the anti-aircraft defenses shot down all the missiles and all the drones launched by the occupiers.

We also reported that fragments of missiles and drones fell in four districts of Kyiv.