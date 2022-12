Electronic line for cargo vehicles will be operational on border with Poland From December 12

From December 12, an electronic line for cargo vehicles will start working at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint (Poland).

This follows from a statement by the Infrastructure Ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In just a week, the "Electronic Border Crossing Line" for cargo vehicles will start functioning at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk international road checkpoint on the border of Ukraine and Poland. The Ministry of Infrastructure has initiated the creation of a free information and communication system that allows reducing the idle time of trucks directly at the border "The key task of the system is to calculate the approximate time of crossing the border. Taking into account the predicted date and time of arrival at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk international road checkpoint, the carrier can effectively plan the flight," the message says.

It is noted that the international automobile checkpoint Yahodyn-Dorohusk is considered one of the busiest checkpoints, in particular, as of 9 a.m., December 5, the line of trucks leaving Ukraine consisted of 710 vehicles (12 km).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure previously announced that the electronic line service for carriers would be operational at border checkpoints in October.

Also, the Ministry of Infrastructure has automated the issuance of permits of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), which allow multiple international transportation.