Bryansk Oblast residents asked to help in search for body of pilot of one of planes that crashed on May 13

The authorities of one of the districts of the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation asked local residents to help search for the body of one of the pilots of the military plane that crashed last Saturday, May 13.

This follows from a statement by the administration of the Starodub County of the oblast, published on the banned social network VKontakte.

According to the report, the pilot's body is likely to be in a wetland. For this reason, those willing to help in the search are asked to take boats and swamp boots with them.

"In order to organize a search in the swampy area for the co-pilot of the crew of the crashed plane, we are asking for help with boats and swamp boots. We want to help tomorrow, May 16, at 8:30 near the district administration building," the message reads.

It is about the Su-34 fighter bomber of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country has not yet commented on the incident that occurred on May 13.

According to Telegram channels, an Su-34 plane crashed in the Starodub area. It is known from open sources that the crew of this plane consists of two people.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 13, four aircraft of the Russian occupation army crashed in the Bryansk Oblast within a few hours: two Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and a Su-35 fighter.

Official Moscow has not yet commented on this incident. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has also been silent for the third day.

As earlier reported, on Monday, May 15, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, confirmed the downing of Russian aircraft in the Bryansk Oblast.

As of May 15, Russian federal TV channels did not show any story about the events in the Bryansk Oblast.