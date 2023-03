The occupiers launch Iranian drones in small groups from different directions, so counteracting them is more difficult.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the telethon.

“Northern launches are not for the first time. They were also from the territory of Belarus, there were also launches from the northern regions, that is, the Bryansk or Kursk Regions. Now they began to do it in both directions in small batches in a concentrated manner, but still everyone got used to this. You see when the air alarm sounds, and the Shaheds attack Ukraine at night, then they are hunted throughout the territory. They use routes, intelligence data, knowing where we have weaknesses, how they can press lower to the ground, use riverbeds, the way they do it with missiles. It makes the job harder. At night, the work is also complicated in conditions of poor visibility. If during the day the Shaheds can be shot down with small arms, machine guns, anti-aircraft guns, then at night it is, unfortunately, extremely difficult to do this, even using floodlights, they goal is just needed to be seen. Therefore, radar link is important in this matter, and therefore it is not easy. But you see that there is a result. We just need more air defense systems to cover a huge territory of Ukraine. In addition to them, modern Western fighters are desirable, which could completely cope with the situation," he explained.

On March 26, a summary by the British Ministry of Defense said that the aggressor state Russia probably began to receive regular deliveries of a small number of Iranian Shahed drones.

On March 26, the State Border Guard Service reported that border guards shot down eight drones of Russian occupiers in three days, one of the UAVs was equipped with a К-51 tear grenade.