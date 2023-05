Four Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles of the Russian occupation army were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces in the Mykolayiv Region this night.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"Tonight, the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command shot down four Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles launched by the occupiers from the Black Sea," Kim wrote on Telegram.

He also said that the Russian occupiers shelled the waters of the Ochakiv Territorial Community with artillery that night, and there were no casualties.

As earlier reported, overnight into 16, the aggressor country Russia carried out another missile attack on Ukraine.

The occupiers used cruise, aviation, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The AFU Air Force reported that the anti-aircraft defenses shot down all the missiles and all the drones launched by the occupiers.

Fragments of missiles and drones fell in four districts of Kyiv.