Oksana Marchenko, the wife of former Verkhovna Rada member Viktor Medvedchuk, has filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Supreme Court.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Marchenko appealed to the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court with a lawsuit against the President of Ukraine in which she asked to declare unlawful and cancel the Decree of the President of Ukraine of February 19, 2021, No. 64/2021 "On the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of February 19, 2021 "On the Application and Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (sanctions)" in terms of putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of February 19, 2021" On the application and introduction of amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," namely Paragraph 5 of Annex 1, according to which sanctions are applied to it.

The judges are to hear the lawsuit in May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko.

The court arrested 26 cars, 23 houses and 32 apartments of Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

The SSU accuses Oksana Marchenko of financing separatism and put her on the wanted list.