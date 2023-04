The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has declared Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the former Member of Parliament, accused of treason Viktor Medvedchuk, wanted for financing separatism.

This is evidenced by the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SSU in the Ivano-Firankivsk Region is looking for Marchenko.

She disappeared from the sight of law enforcement officers on March 24 of this year.

Place of disappearance - Kyiv, Solomianskyi district.

She is wanted on charges of having committed a crime under Part 2 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code (financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine).

No preventive measure was applied to her.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the property of Oksana Marchenko, who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups. The total value of arrested assets is more than UAH 5.6 billion.

In addition, the companies of Medvedchuk's wife financed the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The State Bureau of Investigation declares that the former Member of Parliament, Viktor Medvedchuk, who was exchanged for Ukrainian defenders in Russia and who is accused of treason, will in any case be sentenced by a Ukrainian court.