President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain. Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak announced this on Twitter and Zelenskyy on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Welcome back, Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Sunak wrote.

At the same time, he published a photo of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the airfield with a helicopter in the background.

Zelenskyy said that he is glad to meet with Sunak again, they will continue to work for the victory of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also announced that he will be in London today and noted that Great Britain is a leader in expanding Ukraine's capabilities on the ground and in the air, and this cooperation will continue today.

According to a media report, Great Britain will transfer to Ukraine hundreds of new strike drones with a range of over 200 km.

Zelenskyy has been on a European tour since Saturday, May 13, he has already visited Italy, Germany and France. Zelenskyy said that one of the goals of the visit to European countries is to work on creating a "coalition of fighter jets" for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, CNN, citing sources, reported that the United Kingdom had transferred long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.