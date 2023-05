The Cabinet of Ministers has obliged the central executive bodies to purchase fuel and electricity through the Professional Procurement state institution.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"When purchasing fuel and electricity, the central executive authorities will be obliged to purchase through the Professional Procurement Agency as a centralized procurement organization. This is a gradual return of procurement to pre-war conditions. But unfortunately, the war continues, so we have provided a certain "safeguard" in case of unforeseen circumstances. Suppose the central purchasing organization is unable to conduct a successful purchase. In that case, customers can request the price of offers on Prozorro Market," Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiya Bihun said.

According to her, this resolution only applies to central executive bodies, which remove the need to purchase electricity and fuel independently.

"The Professional Procurement state institution will conduct tenders instead of them, except for procurements of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Combining the needs of various organizations and specialization by category will allow the "Professional Procurement" State Institution to get a better price than in the case of separate tenders," said the runner.

